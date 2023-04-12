Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Rune has a market capitalization of $33,310.58 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.78794026 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

