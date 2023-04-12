RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 88,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $583.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. RxSight has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

