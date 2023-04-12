Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $233.23 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00037375 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $233.23 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00143557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003364 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.23227533 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

