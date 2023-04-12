Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 1,211,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

