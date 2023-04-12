Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.66. 116,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

