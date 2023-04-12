Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 932,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,623. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

