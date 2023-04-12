Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $26.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. 790,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,885. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

