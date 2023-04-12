Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $573,000 in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BYLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. 1,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

