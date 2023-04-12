Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,106,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 523,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,616 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

