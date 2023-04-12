Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 22,850 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Avid Bioservices worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 683,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth about $8,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 273.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $644,457. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CDMO stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,211. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.