Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 8,333 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,427 shares of company stock worth $4,914,063. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,470. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

