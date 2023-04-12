Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

