Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 3,521,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,607,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

