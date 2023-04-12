Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,845 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 78,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,446. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

