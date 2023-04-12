Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $578,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.72. 4,541,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

