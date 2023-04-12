Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Washington Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. 18,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.71. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.18). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

