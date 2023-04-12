Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.11. 1,861,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,145. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

