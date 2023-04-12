Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.39. 81,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,130. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.