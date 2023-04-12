Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.