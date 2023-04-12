Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

