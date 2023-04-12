Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

