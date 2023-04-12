Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,130,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 190,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,814. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

