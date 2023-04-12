Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Comerica makes up approximately 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 1,190,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,655. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

