Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.15. 1,759,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,334 shares of company stock worth $9,062,887 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

