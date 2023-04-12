Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 5,349,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

