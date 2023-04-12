SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 0.6%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 7,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

SEEK Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

