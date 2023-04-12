Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.12. 411,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,142. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.