Serum Price Hits $0.23 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Serum has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and $146.29 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

