Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys 48,893 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 408.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. 708,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

