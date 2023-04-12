Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $11.34 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,266. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

