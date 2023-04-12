Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$59.53 and last traded at C$60.33. 3,323,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,099,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.24.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shopify news, Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total value of C$28,254.22. In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$140,136.06. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$28,254.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $170,781. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

