SingularityNET Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $465.93 million and $48.82 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00027984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.23 or 0.99942761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38739761 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $53,234,995.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

