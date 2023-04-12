SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.37. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 270,859 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,692,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,094 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,522 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,725 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.