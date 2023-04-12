Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
