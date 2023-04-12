Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £158.40 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graham Charlton purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of £158.40 ($196.16).

Softcat Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SCT traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,318 ($16.32). 104,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Softcat plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,533 ($18.98). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,461.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,629.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Softcat Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.