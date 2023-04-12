Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 1,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solvay has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.00.
Solvay Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.
About Solvay
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
