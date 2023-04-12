SOLVE Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

