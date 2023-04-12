SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.02. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 2,904,246 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,614 shares of company stock valued at $734,964. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

