Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.69

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 3652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

