Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. 1,027,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,146. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

