SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.