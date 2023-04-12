SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,258 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

