Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 4.6%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.80 and last traded at $70.80. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.