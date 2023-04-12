Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 91,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 195,985 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 233.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 266,888 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.