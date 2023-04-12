Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 91,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 195,985 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $11.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.
Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 233.85 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.