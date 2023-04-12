Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.31

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 69697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Squarespace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,352. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

