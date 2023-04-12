STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 181.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 357,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

