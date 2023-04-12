Stargate Finance (STG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.96 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $103.46 million and approximately $29.96 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars.

