Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $109.96 million and approximately $19.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00027881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.80 or 0.99975356 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,866,344,039 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,960,878,925.298542 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02941433 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $16,983,192.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

