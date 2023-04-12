Steginsky Capital LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Steginsky Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 13.9% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $37,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.