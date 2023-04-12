Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 12th (ADSE, ADTN, ANF, ARCH, ARNC, ATEN, AUDC, BDRBF, BERY, BNPJY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 12th:

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Energean (LON:ENOG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 27 ($0.33).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $513.00 target price on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 40 ($0.50).

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

